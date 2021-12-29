UrduPoint.com

Putin Expresses Confidence In Further Constructive Cooperation With Armenia

December 29, 2021 | 02:36 PM

Putin Expresses Confidence in Further Constructive Cooperation With Armenia

Russian President Vladimir Putin in a congratulatory message to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas celebrations has expressed confidence in further development of constrictive collaboration between the two countries, Armenian president's press service said on Wednesday

"Russian-Armenian relations are based on good traditions of friendship, cultural and spiritual affinity. I am confident that in the coming year, the bilateral alliance and constructive cooperation in various spheres will be further expanded - for the benefit of our brotherly nations, for strengthening of regional stability and security," Putin's message said.

The Russian leader has wished the Armenian President, his family and friends sound health, happiness and success, as well as peace and prosperity to Armenian citizens.

