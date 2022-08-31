MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin expresses deep condolences over the death of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev and will send a telegram to his family and friends in the morning, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Gorbachev died on Tuesday evening at 91 after a long illness.

"President Putin expresses deep condolences over the death of Mikhail Gorbachev. In the morning he will send a telegram of condolences to his family and friends," Peskov said.