Putin Expresses Doubt Regarding Control Of Ukrainian Nationalists' Action If Border Closed

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 09:14 PM

Putin Expresses Doubt Regarding Control of Ukrainian Nationalists' Action If Border Closed

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed doubt about how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would negotiate with nationalists if the border was closed by the military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed doubt about how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would negotiate with nationalists if the border was closed by the military.

Putin was speaking at a meeting with members of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights (HRC).

"If you noticed, yesterday I also talked about this, the Ukrainian side always raises the question: give us the opportunity to close the border with troops. Well, I can imagine what will begin next. We saw President Zelenskyy holding discussions with nationalists," he said.

"It is clear who is stronger there, and what will happen there, and who will lead them, these nationalists, when they enter these territories without guarantees ensured. This is one of the problems, of course, it is political in nature," Putin said.

