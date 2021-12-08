UrduPoint.com

Putin Expresses Gratitude For Cooperation In Message To Merkel - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, expressing his sincere gratitude for cooperation and readiness for mutually respectful dialogue, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"We were constantly in contact and tried to find ways out of even the most difficult situations. During your years at the head of the German government, you have rightfully earned high prestige in Europe and throughout the world. I am sure that your rich experience as a statesperson and politician will be invariably in demand. And, of course, we will continue our friendly communication," the message read.

