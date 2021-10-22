UrduPoint.com

Putin Expresses Hope For Continuity In Relations With Israel

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope, at his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, for continuity in the bilateral relations despite the political battles ongoing in Israel

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope, at his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, for continuity in the bilateral relations despite the political battles ongoing in Israel.

"I hope very much that despite the domestic political battles, which are inevitable for any country, your government will pursue a policy of continuity in the Russian-Israeli relations. We have built quite business-like and trust-based relations with the previous government," Putin said.

