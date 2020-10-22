UrduPoint.com
Putin Expresses Hope For Global Unity Against Common Challenges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 10:11 PM

Putin Expresses Hope for Global Unity Against Common Challenges

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his hope on Thursday that the international community consolidates its efforts to withstand global threats

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his hope on Thursday that the international community consolidates its efforts to withstand global threats.

"I want to believe that despite all these [COVID-19] difficulties, the world will be able to consolidate its efforts and begin to fight together not with imaginary, but with real threats, and will successfully resist them, and will be able in the long run to abandon selfishness, greed, thoughtless and prudent consumption," Putin said during the Valdai Discussion Club.

The president went on to question if such world would sound unreal or even utopian.

"When you look at the actions and hear the statements of some representatives of the human race, you start doubting whether such world is possible at all. But I firmly believe, I hope at least, that rationale and mutual understanding prevail. You just need to open your eyes, look around and understand that Earth, air, water are our common heritage, this is what we are given by God, and we need to learn to protect it and value each person's lives," Putin noted.

The Russian leader stressed that there was no other way to live in this complex world and that he did not want to see the mistakes of the past repeated.

