Putin Expresses Hope for Progress in Resolving Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict at Sochi Meeting

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the hope on Monday that the sides will advance in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during a trilateral meeting in Sochi.

"We must touch upon all these issues today, and I very much hope that we will advance ... I very much hope that today we will be able to take steps forward towards a settlement," Putin said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.