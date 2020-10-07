UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Expresses Hope For Swift Restoration Of Democratic Process In Kyrgyzstan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 02:07 PM

Putin Expresses Hope for Swift Restoration of Democratic Process in Kyrgyzstan

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that the political crisis that emerged in Kyrgyzstan following the parliamentary elections would be resolved peacefully, also stressing that Russia is in contact with all the sides

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that the political crisis that emerged in Kyrgyzstan following the parliamentary elections would be resolved peacefully, also stressing that Russia is in contact with all the sides.

"The parliamentary elections have been held just recently. By the way, not only international observers qualify them as democratic, but Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe representatives as well. Of course, we are concerned over the events that enfolded there after the vote. We hope everything will be settled peacefully, we hope for the restoration of a normal democratic political process, and I will say once again this should happen as soon as possible," Putin said in an interview with Russia-24 broadcaster.

Putin also expressed hope that the "domestic political processes" in Kyrgyzstan would be implemented "quickly and without any losses."

"We are in contact with all the participants, all the sides to the conflict. And I hope that we will continue implementing our joint plans with Kyrgyzstan after the normalization of the domestic political situation, since Kyrgyzstan is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, and we have much work to do together," Putin added.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Vote Vladimir Putin Kyrgyzstan All

Recent Stories

PCB statement on meeting with PSL franchises

15 minutes ago

UN chief Antonio Guterres calls for more investmen ..

3 minutes ago

India's coronavirus cases surpass 6.7 million

3 minutes ago

Bollywood actress wins bail in ex-boyfriend suicid ..

4 minutes ago

Swiss comms office back on Twitter after mystery s ..

4 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close higher

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.