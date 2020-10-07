Putin Expresses Hope for Swift Restoration of Democratic Process in Kyrgyzstan

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that the political crisis that emerged in Kyrgyzstan following the parliamentary elections would be resolved peacefully, also stressing that Russia is in contact with all the sides

"The parliamentary elections have been held just recently. By the way, not only international observers qualify them as democratic, but Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe representatives as well. Of course, we are concerned over the events that enfolded there after the vote. We hope everything will be settled peacefully, we hope for the restoration of a normal democratic political process, and I will say once again this should happen as soon as possible," Putin said in an interview with Russia-24 broadcaster.

Putin also expressed hope that the "domestic political processes" in Kyrgyzstan would be implemented "quickly and without any losses."

"We are in contact with all the participants, all the sides to the conflict. And I hope that we will continue implementing our joint plans with Kyrgyzstan after the normalization of the domestic political situation, since Kyrgyzstan is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, and we have much work to do together," Putin added.