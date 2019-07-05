UrduPoint.com
Putin Expresses Hope Italy Will Become Partner of Russia's Innoprom Exhibition in 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow hoped that Italy would become a partner of the 2020 Innoprom International Industrial Fair

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow hoped that Italy would become a partner of the 2020 Innoprom International Industrial Fair.

"We hope that next year Italy will become a partner country of the major international industrial exhibition Innoprom 2020, which will be held in Russia, in the city of Yekaterinburg," Putin said following his talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Rome.

This year, the international fair will be held in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg from July 8-11.

