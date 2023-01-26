UrduPoint.com

Putin Expresses Hope To Expand Cooperation With India In Republic Day Greetings

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent India Republic Day greetings to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, voicing his confidence that Moscow and New Delhi's bilateral cooperation would expand in different areas.

India celebrates the Republic Day on January 26 to honor the adoption of its constitution 73 years ago.

"We set a high value on the relations of privileged strategic partnership between our states. I am confident that by working together we can ensure the continued growth of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all areas.

This undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and India," Putin said in a congratulatory telegram, published by the Kremlin.

The Russian president also outlined India's achievements reached in economic, social, research and technology and other areas, saying that India is making "substantial contribution" to ensuring international stability and security as well as addressing "vital" regional and international issues.

