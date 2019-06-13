UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Expresses Hope Ukraine's New Leadership To Move Toward Improving Ties With Russia

Umer Jamshaid 23 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:50 AM

Putin Expresses Hope Ukraine's New Leadership to Move Toward Improving Ties With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed hope that Ukraine's new leadership will be able to take action for improving its relations with Russia.

"I hope that the new [Ukrainian] leadership lacks these limitations and feels free to rely on the trust given by Ukrainians to the newly-elected president [Volodymyr Zelensky] and energetically act toward restoring Ukraine-Russia relations and resolving internal issues," Putin said in an interview with the Mir broadcaster, released on Thursday.

"[I hope that the Ukrainian leadership] will not hide behind Russophobic stories and ideas on how to avoid internal Ukrainian issues, primarily, those facing the economy and the social sphere," Putin said in the interview whose excerpts were released on the broadcaster's website.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues decree establishing Patients ..

46 minutes ago

President of Bulgaria launches World Congress of N ..

46 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces major exhibitions for n ..

46 minutes ago

Increase in salaries proof of PTI's doctors-friend ..

51 minutes ago

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

1 hour ago

Prime Minister holds 'informal discussion' with Ru ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.