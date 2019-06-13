MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed hope that Ukraine's new leadership will be able to take action for improving its relations with Russia.

"I hope that the new [Ukrainian] leadership lacks these limitations and feels free to rely on the trust given by Ukrainians to the newly-elected president [Volodymyr Zelensky] and energetically act toward restoring Ukraine-Russia relations and resolving internal issues," Putin said in an interview with the Mir broadcaster, released on Thursday.

"[I hope that the Ukrainian leadership] will not hide behind Russophobic stories and ideas on how to avoid internal Ukrainian issues, primarily, those facing the economy and the social sphere," Putin said in the interview whose excerpts were released on the broadcaster's website.