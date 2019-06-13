MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed hope that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky quickly adapts to his new status.

"I know this by my own experience ” even understanding tasks facing him will take a lot of time.

I hope that this adaptation to his new status happens rapidly," Putin said in an interview with the MIR broadcaster.

When asked, if Ukrainian-Russian relations were put on pause, Putin explained that he had not given any assessment of Zelensky's work at the recent St.Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Because there is no work yet. I cannot [provide any assessment] because of this objective factor ” he is just beginning his work," Putin argued.