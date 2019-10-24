Putin Expresses Support for Egypt-Sponsored Aswan Peace and Development Forum

(@imziishan)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has supported holding the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development in Egypt on December 11-12

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has supported holding the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development in Egypt on December 11-12.

"I would like to use the opportunity that has been given to me to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin and my brothers, the leaders of the African countries, to participate in that forum's work," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said during his speech at the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum.

"Having a forum is a very good idea, we will certainly support such an important event," the Russian president responded.

The inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt, is running from October 23-24 in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.