MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed concerns, in his phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, over aggressive moves by extremist groups in Syria's Idlib, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The conversation was held at Ankara's initiative earlier in the day.

"The talks focused again on the situation in Idlib de-escalation zone.

Vladimir Putin expressed significant concerns over the continuing aggression of extremist groups. The need for unconditional respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity was stressed," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Erdogan agreed to activate bilateral interdepartmental consultations on Idlib, aimed at easing tensions, ensuring a ceasefire and neutralizing the terror threat, according to the Kremlin. The leaders confirmed that intense military contacts would continue.