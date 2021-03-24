UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Extends Age Limit For Russian Senior State Managers By 5 Years To 70

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Putin Extends Age Limit for Russian Senior State Managers by 5 Years to 70

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill on Wednesday extending the age limit for civil servants in senior managerial roles from 65 to 70 years.

The new Federal law stipulates that in exceptional cases civil servants appointed by the president will be allowed to retain their position beyond the age of 70.

Putin introduced the bill to the lower house of the national parliament in January, arguing that more experienced and qualified managers should be allowed to stay in service after they turned 65.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin January From

Recent Stories

UAE mourns death of Hamdan bin Rashid

38 minutes ago

IHC rejects Yousaf Raza Gillani’s petition chall ..

45 minutes ago

Nigerian smugglers who swallowed 161capsules of co ..

59 minutes ago

ADCB recommends AED1.878 billion in cash dividends ..

1 hour ago

NATO's Stoltenberg 'Encouraged' By UK's New Defens ..

1 hour ago

Blinken in Talks with Turkish Counterpart Urges Tu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.