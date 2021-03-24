Putin Extends Age Limit for Russian Senior State Managers by 5 Years to 70

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill on Wednesday extending the age limit for civil servants in senior managerial roles from 65 to 70 years.

The new Federal law stipulates that in exceptional cases civil servants appointed by the president will be allowed to retain their position beyond the age of 70.

Putin introduced the bill to the lower house of the national parliament in January, arguing that more experienced and qualified managers should be allowed to stay in service after they turned 65.