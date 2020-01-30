UrduPoint.com
Putin Extends Best Wishes To Pardoned Israeli National Issachar At Talks With Netanyahu

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to extend his best wishes to Naama Issachar, recently released from a Russian penal colony after having been pardoned, and her mother

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to extend his best wishes to Naama Issachar, recently released from a Russian penal colony after having been pardoned, and her mother.

On Wednesday, Putin signed a decree to pardon Issachar, who was convicted on drug-related charges, after the young woman, holding dual Israeli-US citizenship, wrote a pardon petition, partially admitting her guilt.

"You know that the decree has been signed already to pardon her. Thanks God, it is good for her that she did not cross the border of the Russian Federation ... Extend my best wishes to her [Naama Issachar] and her mother," Putin said at his meeting with Netanyahu in Moscow.

The Israeli prime minister thanked Putin for granting pardon to Issachar.

"I would like to thank you on behalf of all the people of Israel for your quick decision to release Naama Issahar. We all are touched by this. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and on behalf of all Israeli citizens," Netanyahu said.

Issachar was arrested in April during a layover in a Moscow airport, while she was on her way to Israel from India. Police found around nine grams of cannabis in her bags. Issachar was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to 7.5 years in prison. She said she had transported drugs for her own use, not trafficking.

The penalty has been harshly criticized in Israel as disproportionate, since the amount of drugs found is allowed for personal use in Israel, while it is considered illegal in Russia.

