Putin Extends Condolence to Xi Over Consequences of Heavy Flooding in China - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended condolences to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, over the tragic consequences of the heavy flooding in China's south, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Vladimir Putin has sent to the chairman of the People's Republic of China a telegraph message, in which he has offered sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the large-scale floods in China's southern provinces," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russia shares the sorrow of all those who have lost their close ones, and hopes for quick recovery of the injured people, Putin stressed, according to the Kremlin.

As of July 3, 121 people have died or have gone missing due to the floods that have hit 26 regions across China since the beginning of the year, with direct damage to the economy assessed at almost $6 billion.