UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Extends Condolence To Xi Over Consequences Of Heavy Flooding In China - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 07:56 PM

Putin Extends Condolence to Xi Over Consequences of Heavy Flooding in China - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended condolences to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, over the tragic consequences of the heavy flooding in China's south, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended condolences to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, over the tragic consequences of the heavy flooding in China's south, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Vladimir Putin has sent to the chairman of the People's Republic of China a telegraph message, in which he has offered sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the large-scale floods in China's southern provinces," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russia shares the sorrow of all those who have lost their close ones, and hopes for quick recovery of the injured people, Putin stressed, according to the Kremlin.

As of July 3, 121 people have died or have gone missing due to the floods that have hit 26 regions across China since the beginning of the year, with direct damage to the economy assessed at almost $6 billion.

Related Topics

Injured Russia China Died Vladimir Putin July All Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s itinerary of England tour confirmed

2 minutes ago

Umar Akmal’s appeal to be heard on 13 July

5 minutes ago

National Ambulance launches ‘A Safe Return’ ca ..

13 minutes ago

APHC calls for strike on Burhan Wani's martyrdom d ..

1 minute ago

Artists are assets of nation: Shibli Faraz

1 minute ago

Polish President Moves to Outlaw Same-Sex Adoption

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.