Putin Extends Condolences, Orders Assistance to Families of Submariners Killed in Fire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday extended condolences to the families of 14 submariners who were killed in a fire on board a research deep-sea submersible on July 1 and ordered to provide them with every possible help and assistance.

"I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. ... We must do everything possible to provide [them with] help and assistance," Putin said at the meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.