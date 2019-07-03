Putin Extends Condolences, Orders Assistance to Families of Submariners Killed in Fire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday extended condolences to the families of 14 submariners who were killed in a fire on board a research deep-sea submersible on July 1 and ordered to provide them with every possible help and assistance.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that a fire broke out on Monday on the research submarine designed to conduct studies in the interests of the Russian Navy. Fourteen submariners died as a result of poisoning with combustion gas. An investigation into the accident has been launched.

"I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. ... We must do everything possible to provide [them with] help and assistance," Putin said at the meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has also expressed condolences to the loved ones of the victims, his spokesman Oleg Osipov said.

Extending deep sympathies to the families of the submariners, the speaker of the Russian parliament's lower house, Vyacheslav Volodin, called their tragic deaths "great sorrow for their families, loved ones and all of us."