Putin Extends Condolences To Abe Over Deadly Floods In Southern Japan - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 06:57 PM

Putin Extends Condolences to Abe Over Deadly Floods in Southern Japan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over the deadly floods and landslides rocking Japan's south, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The death toll from the heavy floods and landslides has exceeded 40.

"Vladimir Putin has sent to Japanese Prime Minister Shnizo Abe a telegraph message, in which he has extended deep condolences in connection with the multiple fatalities and large-scale destruction caused by floods and landslides in the south of Japan," the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin, the Russian president has asked Abe to "convey sympathy and support to the facilities of the victims" and to wish speedy recovery to all the injured people.

