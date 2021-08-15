UrduPoint.com

Putin Extends Condolences To Haitian Prime Minister Over Deadly Earthquake

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday offered condolences to Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry in light of the recent earthquake that killed hundreds of people.

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti on Saturday morning leaving over 300 people dead and over 1,800 wounded.

"Please accept my sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the earthquake that occurred in your country - numerous casualties and the large-scale damage," the president said in a message, as quoted by the Kremlin.

Vladimir Putin noted that Russia shared the grief of those who lost their relatives and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

