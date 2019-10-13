Putin Extends Condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Over Deadly Typhoon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday expressed his condolences in a telegram to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as a deadly typhoon batters Japan's main island, the presidential press service said in a statement.

"Vladimir Putin emphasized that the sorrows of the Japanese people are shared in Russia, and conveyed the words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as the wishes of recovery for the victims," the statement said.

Typhoon Hagibis made landfall on Saturday and has since far left 33 people dead, 19 missing and over 150 injured, media reported.

Rescue efforts have begun as military personnel were deployed to help rescue workers abate the consequences of landslides, floods and power cuts.

Half a million homes in Tokyo have reportedly been left without power as rivers overflowed and landslides affected rural areas. A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook Tokyo shortly after Hagibis made landfall.