UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Extends Condolences To Japanese Prime Minister Over Deadly Typhoon

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 05:20 PM

Putin Extends Condolences to Japanese Prime Minister Over Deadly Typhoon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday expressed his condolences in a telegram to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as a deadly typhoon batters Japan's main island, the presidential press service said in a statement.

"Vladimir Putin emphasized that the sorrows of the Japanese people are shared in Russia, and conveyed the words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, as well as the wishes of recovery for the victims," the statement said.

Typhoon Hagibis made landfall on Saturday and has since far left 33 people dead, 19 missing and over 150 injured, media reported.

Rescue efforts have begun as military personnel were deployed to help rescue workers abate the consequences of landslides, floods and power cuts.

Half a million homes in Tokyo have reportedly been left without power as rivers overflowed and landslides affected rural areas. A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook Tokyo shortly after Hagibis made landfall.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Earthquake Prime Minister Russia Tokyo Vladimir Putin Japan Sunday Media Million

Recent Stories

Al Jalila Foundation celebrates completion of 20th ..

4 hours ago

ERC continues aid efforts in Aden, Yemen

6 hours ago

UAE calls for pulling Turkish, other foreign force ..

7 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2019 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

Local Press: UAE-Saudi assistance to Sudan timely

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.