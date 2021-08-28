UrduPoint.com

Putin Extends Condolences To Kazakh President Over Deadly Blasts In Ammunition Depot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 05:11 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his deep condolences to his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, over the consequences of the blast in ammunition warehouses in the Jambyl region, Kremlin said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his deep condolences to his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, over the consequences of the blast in ammunition warehouses in the Jambyl region, Kremlin said on Saturday.

"Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemeluly [Tokayev], please accept deep condolences over the tragic consequences of the detonation of explosives in the Jambyl region. I am asking to extend the words of sympathy and support to the families of those killed, and also to wish a rapid recovery to all injured," Putin said, as quoted by Kremlin.

On late Thursday, the defense ministry of Kazakhstan reported on the fire at a military unit's warehouse, which led to at least 10 explosions. At least 13 people died and three people are missing.

