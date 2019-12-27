Putin Extends Condolences to Kazakh President Over Plane Crash Tragedy Near Almaty

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Friday over the plane crash near Almaty in which 12 people were killed, the Kremlin press service said.

The Bek Air airline's Fokker 100 plane, heading from Almaty to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with almost 100 people on board, crashed earlier in the day soon after take-off. It lost altitude, broke through a concrete fence and hit a two-story building. The Kazakh Interior Ministry said 12 people were killed and 49 were injured in the incident.

"The Russian people share the sorrow of those who have lost their close friends and relatives [in the crash] and hope for the speedy recovery of all of those who suffered injuries," Putin said in the statement.