Putin Extends Condolences To Merkel Over Deadly Shooting In Hanau - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended condolences to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in their phone talks, over the deadly shooting in the German town of Hanau, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Late on Wednesday, a gunman opened fire on two hookah bars in Hanau, killing nine people and leaving four more injured.

He was later found dead in his home alongside the body of his 72-year-old mother. While regional authorities said a xenophobic motive was likely behind the attack, German media cited the alleged attacker's confession letter, in which he spoke about a planned ethnic cleansing.

"Vladimir Putin has extended condolences to Angela Merkel over the death of people as a result of the shooting in the German town of Hanau," the Kremlin said in a statement.

