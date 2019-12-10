Putin Extends Condolences To Relatives Of Late Ex-Moscow Mayor Luzhkov - Kremlin
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to the family and friends of the late ex-Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov, calling him a bright and courageous politician, the Kremlin said Tuesday.
"Yury Mikhailovich Luzhkov was a truly extraordinary-scale person.
A bright and courageous politician, an enthusiastic and talented organizer, an open and kind-hearted person. He was the real head of the Russian capital, who was respected and trusted by Muscovites. In difficult years, at the turn of historical eras, he did a lot for the development of Moscow, so that it could become one of the leaders of Russia's revival," the telegram says.