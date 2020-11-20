Putin Extends Condolences to Vucic Over Death of Serbian Patriarch Irinej

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin extended on Friday condolences to his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, over the death of Serbian Patriarch Irinej.

Vucic announced earlier in the day that 90-year-old Irinej, who was treated in a military hospital in Belgrade, died from COVID-19.

"Dear mister president, please accept my deep condolences in connection with this grievous loss, the death of His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Irinej," Putin said in a message, released by the Kremlin.