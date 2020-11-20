UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Extends Condolences To Vucic Over Death Of Serbian Patriarch Irinej

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Putin Extends Condolences to Vucic Over Death of Serbian Patriarch Irinej

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin extended on Friday condolences to his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, over the death of Serbian Patriarch Irinej.

Vucic announced earlier in the day that 90-year-old Irinej, who was treated in a military hospital in Belgrade, died from COVID-19.

"Dear mister president, please accept my deep condolences in connection with this grievous loss, the death of His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Irinej," Putin said in a message, released by the Kremlin.

Related Topics

Russia Died Vladimir Putin Belgrade From

Recent Stories

World Children’s Day is being observed today

2 minutes ago

Covid-19 may spread due to political parties’ ra ..

28 minutes ago

'Karachi Transformation Plan' designed to fast tra ..

39 minutes ago

Four gamblers arrested in sargodha

39 minutes ago

New BTS album racks up millions of listens within ..

39 minutes ago

West Demonstrates Oblivion of Nuremberg Trials Ove ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.