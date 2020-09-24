Putin Extends Measures Imposed Due to COVID-19 for Foreigners, Stateless Persons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin extended coronavirus-related measures for foreigners and stateless persons in Russia until December 15, the corresponding decree was published on the legal information portal.

According to the document, the period of temporary or permanent stay of foreigners and stateless persons in Russia and the period for which they are registered at the place of stay, if it expires earlier, are extended until December 15.

The deadline set by the previous decree ended on September 15.