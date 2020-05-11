Putin Extends Regional Authorities' Emergency Powers for COVID-19 Containment

Russian regional authorities will be allowed to soften, tighten, and in some cases even extend the coronavirus-related restrictions depending on the local COVID-19 situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) Russian regional authorities will be allowed to soften, tighten, and in some cases even extend the coronavirus-related restrictions depending on the local COVID-19 situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"The situation in the [Russian] regions is different, it varies.

That is why regions have previously gained powers to make flexible decisions comparable with the level of risks. Today, these powers are confirmed by decree. That is, the regional heads, based on an analysis of the [COVID-19] situation, on the opinion of the chief sanitary doctors, will make decisions on the nature of restrictive and preventive measures; how and in what order they can be gradually relaxed or maintained," Putin said at a government meeting.

"And if the situation requires it, then maybe even add [measures]," the president said.