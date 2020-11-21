UrduPoint.com
Putin Extends Retaliatory Measures Against West Until December 2021 - Decree

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 02:08 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree extending retaliatory sanctions against Western countries until December 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree extending retaliatory sanctions against Western countries until December 2021.

"Extension from January 1 to December 31, 2021, the functioning of certain special economic measures provided for by the Presidential decree of August 6, 2014 No.

560 on the application of certain special economic measures to ensure the security of the Russian Federation," the decree read, as posted on the government' legal information website.

