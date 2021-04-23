MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin supported on Friday the initiative to extend the public holidays in May, which will now last from May 1-10.

Anna Popova, the head of the Russian consumer health watchdog, asked Putin to extend the holidays in order to reduce travel and subsequent risk to contract the coronavirus during May 4-7 (these days were initially expected to be a regular working period.

"I have repeatedly said that I will be calling on all colleagues both at the Federal and the regional level to take into consideration the opinion of experts, virology experts, those who are not just professionally versed in these issues, but also fight against the infection, especially over the past year, who have received in-depth information about COVID-19. If you think it is necessary, then we will do it, I will sign a relevant decree today," Putin said.