Putin Extends Sale Deadline Of Unclaimed Share In Sakhalin-1 From 4 To 12 Months - Decree

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Putin Extends Sale Deadline of Unclaimed Share in Sakhalin-1 From 4 to 12 months - Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree extending the deadline for the sale of the unclaimed share of foreign participants in the new operator Sakhalin-1 project, according to the official legal information portal.

"The share in the authorized capital of the company, the transfer of which...

was not carried out by a foreign party of the consortium, subject to evaluation by the Government... and sale in accordance with the procedure of the Russian legal entity corresponding to certain... criteria. The specified valuation and sale of the share are carried out by the Government... within one year from the date of the decision to refuse to transfer the share... or, if such a decision to refuse to transfer the share was not made," the document said.

