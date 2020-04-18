UrduPoint.com
Putin Extends Validity Of Expiring Passports, Drivers' Licenses Amid COVID-19 - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 01:23 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing valid passports and driver's licenses in Russia, which have expired or are expiring between February 1 to July 15, the Kremlin's press service reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing valid passports and driver's licenses in Russia, which have expired or are expiring between February 1 to July 15, the Kremlin's press service reports.

"[Order] to recognize valid on the territory of the Russian Federation a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation, an identity card of a citizen of the Russian Federation on the territory of the Russian Federation, and a Russian national driver's license, which expired or expires from February 1 to July 15, 2020 inclusive," the statement read.

