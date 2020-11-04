UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin: Extremists Using Relations Between Different Nationalities To Reach Own Goals

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Putin: Extremists Using Relations Between Different Nationalities to Reach Own Goals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that relations between different nationalisties were being exploited and often became the subject of speculation.

"Unfortunately, the very difficult, very sensitive issues related to relations betwen nationalities and religions become part of speculations, dirty geopolitical games.

Extremists and radicals attempt to latch on to them and incite mutual hatred and conflicts," Putin said at a meeting with representatives of various religions.

The meeting was held as a videoconference.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss sev ..

7 minutes ago

Rahat Ali Khan reaches five million subscribes on ..

16 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Supreme Audit Institution chairs GCC &# ..

22 minutes ago

Babar Azam is likely to replace Azhar Ali as Test ..

44 minutes ago

Power tariff relief to industrial sector lauded: M ..

51 minutes ago

Maharashtra govt allows reopening of cinema halls, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.