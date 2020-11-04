Putin: Extremists Using Relations Between Different Nationalities to Reach Own Goals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that relations between different nationalisties were being exploited and often became the subject of speculation.

"Unfortunately, the very difficult, very sensitive issues related to relations betwen nationalities and religions become part of speculations, dirty geopolitical games.

Extremists and radicals attempt to latch on to them and incite mutual hatred and conflicts," Putin said at a meeting with representatives of various religions.

The meeting was held as a videoconference.