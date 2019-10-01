UrduPoint.com
Putin, ExxonMobil CEO May Meet On Russian Energy Week Forum Sidelines Wednesday - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 03:07 PM

Putin, ExxonMobil CEO May Meet on Russian Energy Week Forum Sidelines Wednesday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin may hold a meeting with ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum on Wednesday to discuss possible cooperation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

Putin will take part in a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week on Wednesday. The forum will run from October 2-5 in Moscow.

"We hope that the president will be able to hold a separate meeting with ExxonMobil head on the sidelines of the forum. Aspects of possible cooperation will be discussed," Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

When asked whether Putin and Woods could discuss ExxonMobil's withdrawal from Rosneft's projects due to sanctions, Peskov said there were no "specific plans."

"If it is possible, a brief meeting on the sidelines of the forum will be held. I don't think there will be any substantive discussion," Peskov explained.

