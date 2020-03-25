UrduPoint.com
Putin Feeling Good After Visit To Coronavirus Hospital - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:54 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is feeling good after visiting the hospital for coronavirus patients in Kommunarka, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is feeling good after visiting the hospital for coronavirus patients in Kommunarka, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Putin visited the hospital on Tuesday, he communicated with the chief doctor, staffers and patients there.

"Toi toi toi, all is good," Peskov told reporters, when asked about Putin's health.

