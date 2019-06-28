Putin Feels Connected to Liberalism But Opposes Imposing It on Others - Kremlin Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin feels connected to liberal concepts, but he is against forcefully imposing liberalism on anyone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin feels connected to liberal concepts, but he is against forcefully imposing liberalism on anyone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

This comment came soon after Putin told the Financial Times newspaper that he believed the so-called liberal idea had "outlived its purpose.

"He really said that when liberal ideas are imposed on others, and when ideas unrelated to liberalism are considered as wrong, this means that these ideas are discredited ... This is what the president was criticizing � the idea of imposing everything nontraditional in all the spheres, including on those who do not accept it due to peculiarities of culture or religion ... As for Putin himself, he certainly fells connected to liberal ideas, but he is far from believing that everyone else is mistaken," Peskov told reporters.