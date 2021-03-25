UrduPoint.com
Putin Feels Fine After Being Inoculated Against COVID-19 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin feels fine after being inoculated against the coronavirus, he has no side effects, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Putin received the first shot of a two-component Russian vaccine against the coronavirus.

"No, the president does not feel any side effects, he feels fine, he tolerates vaccination fine," Peskov told reporters.

