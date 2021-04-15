UrduPoint.com
Putin Feels Fine After Receiving Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 03:08 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin feels fine and has no side effects after receiving a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The president received the first dose on March 23 and the second dose on Wednesday.

"I don't know what was on the president's bedside table, but given that today he has a rather busy working day, I am confident to say that his health is good ... there are no side effects either," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that Putin's example will have a good effect on the vaccination of the Russian population, and mentioned that when Putin receives his first dose it "gave a very positive effect" in many cities.

More Stories From World

