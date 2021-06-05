UrduPoint.com
Putin, Fernandez Give Start To Production Of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V In Argentina

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 12:30 AM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, launched the production of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Argentina via a video link.

The ceremony was conducted on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Minutes earlier, production was launched in Serbia.

Earlier, Argentine Health Minister Carla Vizzotti said that the Gamaleya Institute had confirmed the quality of the first batches of Russian vaccine Sputnik V produced in Argentina.

In April, RDIF announced that Argentina was the first Latin American country to start production of Sputnik V, and in the future, the vaccine could be exported to countries in Central and Latin America. It was noted that RDIF and partners had carried out a technology transfer for Laboratorios Richmond, the first batch produced was delivered to the Gamaleya Institute for drug quality control.

Argentina plans to produce 4-5 million doses of Russian vaccine Sputnik V per month and expects to increase production to 500 million doses per year in the future.

