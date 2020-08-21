Putin, Finnish President Discuss Situation in Belarus - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, they discussed the situation in Belarus, the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, they discussed the situation in Belarus, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Finnish side.

"When discussing the situation in Belarus, Vladimir Putin reaffirmed the well-known Russian position, emphasizing, in particular, the unacceptability of interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state and attempts to exert external pressure on the legitimate authorities. Both sides expressed interest in early normalization of the situation in the republic," the statement says.

It noted that they also had touched upon some topical issues of Russian-Finnish relations.