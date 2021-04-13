Putin, Finnish President Set for Further Productive Cooperation in North - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, in a phone conversation expressed a mutual disposition for further productive cooperation in the North, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The leaders discussed topical aspects of Russian-Finnish good-neighborly relations, as well as the state and prospects for the development of mutually beneficial ties in various fields. In addition, Putin and Niinisto exchanged views on a number of issues on the international and regional agenda.

"They expressed, in particular, a mutual disposition for further productive cooperation in the North in the context of Russia's chairmanship of the Arctic Council in 2021-2023," the statement says.

In addition, Niinisto shared the initiative to hold a summit in Helsinki in 2025 on the occasion of the anniversary of the Conference for Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE), Putin supported this idea.

"Sauli Niinisto shared his fresh initiative to hold a summit in the Finnish capital in 2025 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Conference for Security and Cooperation in Europe with the aim of reviving the 'spirit of Helsinki.' By supporting this idea, Vladimir Putin drew attention to the proposal of the Russian side on a meeting of the heads of states - permanent members of the UN Security Council, which pursues essentially the same goals," the Kremlin added.