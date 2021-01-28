Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic and related issues, the pros and cons of globalization, the increased role of digital giants and the significance of international cooperation for the common good during his address to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic and related issues, the pros and cons of globalization, the increased role of digital giants and the significance of international cooperation for the common good during his address to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

The virtual Davos forum started on Monday and will be held through Friday. The participants focus on the transformation of industries, technology development, global cooperation and climate change, among other issues.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND ITS CONSEQUENCES

In his speech, the Russian president warned that the global health crisis has exacerbated problems and imbalance in the world, adding that tensions may aggravate even further.

"The pandemic has exacerbated problems and imbalances that accumulated in the world earlier. We have every reason to believe that the tensions may aggravate even further, and such tendencies might emerge in almost every area," Putin said.

According to the Russian leader, a global conflict "is not possible in principle because it would mean the end of our civilization" but did not rule out the worst outcomes in case of inaction.

"But I would like to reiterate, however, that the situation might develop unpredictably and uncontrollably if we will sit on our hands doing nothing to avoid it. And there is a possibility that we may experience a natural collapse of global development that might result in a fight of all against all," Putin pointed out.

In addition, the Russian leader expressed the belief that aggravating internal tensions could force countries to search for some external enemy to put the blame on, resulting in more aggressive external policies.

"The clear threat that we can face in this decade is the further aggravation of the whole set of international problems. If states choose to search for internal enemies, they will inevitably need an external enemy, the one which they can blame for each and every failure and the one to which they can redirect the discontent of their own citizens. And we see it. We feel tensions in the external policy," Putin told the Davos forum.

The president mentioned other consequences of the pandemic as well, including its negative effects on the economy and job market.

"Labor market losses by July were equivalent to almost 500 million jobs. Yes, half of them have been recovered by the end of the year. But still, almost 250 million jobs lost is a very large and worrying figure," Putin said in his online address.

Putin touched upon another issue related to the pandemic, namely unequal access to COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

"As we can see, mass vaccination today is accessible mostly to those who live in developed countries. At the same time, there are hundreds of millions of people in our world who cannot even hope to get such protection. In reality, such inequality could result in a common threat because the pandemic will drag on and uncontrolled epicenters will remain," Putin said.

The president went on to back the development of a streamlined system of disease monitoring to avert such future outbreaks.

"We need to learn the lessons from the current situation to come up with measures to make the global system for monitoring the emergence of such diseases more effective," Putin said.

Moreover, the Russian leader called on the international community to facilitate joint scientific research on the new strains of coronavirus.

"Several variants of this dangerous disease, as is known, have appeared recently. The international community should create the conditions for scientists and specialists to work together to understand why and how mutations of, for example, the coronavirus occur, and how the strains differ from one another," Putin said.

GLOBALIZATION AND GLOBAL COMPETITION

Regarding globalization, Putin said that the process, despite its benefits, resulted in a notable increase in profits of large companies in the US and Europe and a deepening income gap around the world.

"Globalization and domestic growth have resulted in a boost in developing countries. More than a billion people have been lifted out of poverty ... But the main question ... is what was the nature of this global growth? Who benefited most from it? Undoubtedly, developing countries gained many benefits from it using the growing demand for their traditional and new products .

.. However, [globalization also resulted in] in social costs, including a significant income gap of the population ... Globalization resulted in a substantial increase in the profits of large multinational companies, primarily American and European ones," Putin told the WEF.

The president warned that the global competition "will never stop" but countries are able to cooperate for the common good at critical times.

"Dear friends, we all know that competition between countries has never stopped throughout the global history, it does not stop and it will never stop, and differences and collision of interests are in fact a natural thing for a complex organism like the current human civilization. However, in critical moments it never hindered [cooperation]. On the contrary, it inspired countries to pull together efforts in crucial areas. I believe we are going through such a period," Putin said.

The Russian leader added that the era of protracted attempts to build the unipolar world order has come to an end, as the reality shows that "there are truly different sides to development in the world, with distinctive political systems, political models, social institutions."

Putin also warned of an increased role of digital giants in modern society, who started to de facto compete with governments in certain areas.

"Technological, in particular, digital giants have begun to play an increasingly significant role in the life of society. There is a lot of talk about this now, especially with relation to the events that took place in the [United] States during the election campaign. And these are no longer just some economic giants, in some areas they are already de facto competing with states," Putin said.

The issues of digital privacy and the role of big tech have shifted to the center of public attention after Twitter and other social media platforms blocked accounts of former US President Donald Trump in response to January 6 Capitol riots and in light of WhatsApp's move to force users to agree to privacy rules that envision sharing of their personal data with Facebook.

CALLS FOR INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

At the same time, the president called for global cooperation and praised the five-year extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

Putin and US President Joe Biden agreed to prolong New START, which was set to expire in early February, during a phone conversation on Tuesday.

"The global security system is degrading ... we have agreed about extending the [New] START agreement. It is a correct step," Putin said.

The president provided a successful example of multilateral cooperation and mentioned the joint work of Russia, Turkey and Iran toward peace in Syria.

"Multilateral approaches actually work. The practical work shows that. Let me remind you that a lot has been done by Russia, Iran and Turkey within the Astana format to stabilize the situation in Syria, and they are currently contributing to the establishment of political dialog in that country. We are doing it with other countries, we are doing it together. And Russia engaged in active mediation to put an end to the armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh," Putin said.

The first Astana-format talks were held in January 2017. This format became the platform to engage the Syrian government and opposition in direct negotiations. During the Astana talks in May 2017, a breakthrough agreement was reached to create four de-escalation zones in Syria.

More recently, Moscow played a key role in ending hostilities in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region between Yerevan and Baku. On November 9, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan signed an agreement on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh after weeks of hostilities in the area. Earlier in January, the three leaders signed a joint statement on the development of Nagorno-Karabakh. The statement enjoins the sides to come up with a road map for the restoration of transport infrastructure for international transit cargo by March 1, among other measures.

Meanwhile, the president named current Russia-EU relations "far from normal" but said that Moscow and Brussels should be cooperating instead.

"Today's situation is no doubt far from being normal. We have to come back to the positive agenda," the president said,

Putin added that Moscow and Brussels should have an honest dialog free from past prejudices.