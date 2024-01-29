Putin Formally Registered As Presidential Candidate
Published January 29, 2024
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Russia on Monday officially registered incumbent Vladimir Putin as a candidate for the presidential election in March, a vote that he is all but certain to win.
The 71-year-old has led Russia since the turn of the century, clinching four presidential ballots and briefly serving as prime minister.
The election will be held over a three-day period from March 15 to 17.
Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told Russian media on Monday the longtime leader would not take part in pre-election debates.
