Putin Formally Registered As Presidential Candidate

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 07:22 PM

Putin formally registered as presidential candidate

Russia on Monday officially registered incumbent Vladimir Putin as a candidate for the presidential election in March, a vote that he is all but certain to win

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Russia on Monday officially registered incumbent Vladimir Putin as a candidate for the presidential election in March, a vote that he is all but certain to win.

The 71-year-old has led Russia since the turn of the century, clinching four presidential ballots and briefly serving as prime minister.

The election will be held over a three-day period from March 15 to 17.

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told Russian media on Monday the longtime leader would not take part in pre-election debates.

More Stories From World