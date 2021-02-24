Putin: FSB Exposed 72 Employees of Foreign Special Services in Russia in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) uncovered and stopped 72 employees of foreign special services who were working in Russia in 2020, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"I would like to point out that the counterintelligence worked efficiently and accurately last year.

As a result, we stopped the activities of 72 employees and 423 covert agents of the foreign special services. It is important to keep boosting the protection of confidential information," Putin said at a meeting with senior FSB officials.

"I would like you to pay special attention to discovering contacts of terrorist groups and foreign special services. You know that, unfortunately, anything goes, they use even terrorists," the president said.