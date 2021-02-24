UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin: FSB Exposed 72 Employees Of Foreign Special Services In Russia In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 34 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Putin: FSB Exposed 72 Employees of Foreign Special Services in Russia in 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) uncovered and stopped 72 employees of foreign special services who were working in Russia in 2020, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"I would like to point out that the counterintelligence worked efficiently and accurately last year.

As a result, we stopped the activities of 72 employees and 423 covert agents of the foreign special services. It is important to keep boosting the protection of confidential information," Putin said at a meeting with senior FSB officials.

"I would like you to pay special attention to discovering contacts of terrorist groups and foreign special services. You know that, unfortunately, anything goes, they use even terrorists," the president said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Vladimir Putin 2020

Recent Stories

More than one person were involved in escaping Ish ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Antinarcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

6 minutes ago

Her Excellency Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence ..

9 minutes ago

Circular debt to increase despite a power tariff h ..

14 minutes ago

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Dr S ..

16 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs agree ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.