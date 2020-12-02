Putin Fully Briefed on All Coronavirus Data, Including Fatality Rate - Kremlin Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is fully briefed on all coronavirus data, including fatality numbers, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is fully briefed on all coronavirus data, including fatality numbers, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

Several media have recently suggested the coronavirus fatality rates may be higher than reported by the officials.

"This is the question for the response center. I can only say that the president definitely receives full information about the data and infections, medical services, numbers of beds filled in regions and fatality rates," Peskov said, when asked if Putin was receiving the real fatality rate numbers.