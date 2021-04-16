UrduPoint.com
Putin Fully Trusted By 56% Of Russians - FOM Poll

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Fifty-six percent of Russians trust President Vladimir Putin, a poll by the country's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

Thirty-three percent, however, revealed that they feel distrust toward the president.

Eleven percent were unable to give a definitive reply.

In addition, 59 percent approved of Putin's work, while 27 percent disagreed. Another 14 percent could not say for sure.

The poll was conducted from April 9-11 among 3,000 Russian adults. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5 percent.

