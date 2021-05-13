UrduPoint.com
Putin Gave All Necessary Orders Over Kazan Situation, Has No Plans To Visit City - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin gave all the necessary instructions over the situation in Kazan and so far has no plans to visit the city, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

A 19-year-old gunman opened fire in a school in the main city of Russia's Tatarstan region on Tuesday.

According to Tatarstan's authorities, seven children and two female teachers were killed and over 20 more people were injured in the tragic incident.

"The president has already given all the necessary instructions. So far such a trip is not on the agenda," Peskov said, adding that Putin offered condolences over the tragedy and wished speedy recovery to those injured.

