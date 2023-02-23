UrduPoint.com

Putin Gave Biden $12,000 Writing Kit, Pen During 2021 Summit In Geneva - State Dept.

Published February 23, 2023

Putin Gave Biden $12,000 Writing Kit, Pen During 2021 Summit in Geneva - State Dept.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his US counterpart Joe Biden a miniature workshop desk writing set and a pen with an estimated value of $12,000 during their bilateral meeting in Geneva in 2021, according to a US State Department notice containing a list of gifts to US federal employees from foreign government sources that is scheduled to be published on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his US counterpart Joe Biden a miniature workshop desk writing set and a pen with an estimated value of $12,000 during their bilateral meeting in Geneva in 2021, according to a US State Department notice containing a list of gifts to US Federal employees from foreign government sources that is scheduled to be published on Friday.

In Geneva, Putin presented Biden with a Kholuy lacquer gift set on June 16, 2021, which was deposited to the National Archives and Records Administration soon after.

In 2021, Biden received dozens of gifts from foreign leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron also gave Biden a $433 pen, while then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel presented the US leader with a Meissen tea set and a pen drawing of Biden's childhood house in Scranton, Pennsylvania, according to the document.

One of the most expensive gifts was received by US First Lady Jill Biden. Afghan First Lady Rula Ghani gave her a silk carpet worth an estimated $19,200.

Following the meeting of the two leaders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Biden presented Putin with aviator sunglasses and a crystal figurine as a gift.

The approximate value of Putin's gift to Biden was not disclosed and remained unknown until today.

The landmark summit in Geneva on June 16 marked the first meeting between Putin and Biden and the two presidents assessed it as being productive. They agreed to launch consultations on strategic stability and adopted a joint statement reaffirming the commitment to the 1985 formula by Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

