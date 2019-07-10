UrduPoint.com
Putin Gets Acquainted With Russia's Aurora Mobile Operating System At Innoprom Fair

Wed 10th July 2019 | 01:00 AM

Putin Gets Acquainted With Russia's Aurora Mobile Operating System at Innoprom Fair

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Innoprom-2019 International Industrial Trade Fair in Yekaterinburg on Tuesday and got acquainted with a Russian-developed mobile operating system among other projects.

The Aurora mobile operating system, designed primarily for government bodies and organizations with high security demands, was demonstrated to the president at the stand of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade. The president tested it on a Russian-made tablet computer Aquarius NS208.

The president pointed out that Russia should produce "thousands" of gadgets.

Putin also saw a smart house project that may be used for monitoring health conditions, and ensuring comfort and security of residents of apartment houses.

The project may also be used in agriculture and aviation.

The president had an opportunity to see Russian-made Ethernet-commutators Eltex. Putin promised to support the Russian telecommunications industry.

The Innoprom International Industrial Trade Fair, which is organized by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, has been held annually in Yekaterinburg since 2010. This year's edition of Innoprom is being held from Monday through Thursday, its main theme is Digital Manufacturing: Integrated Solutions, and the partner country is Turkey. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

